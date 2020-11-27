Spiders’ 2019 hit GreedFall will make its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. As of writing, the studio has yet to confirm when the next-gen version will arrive. It’s also unclear whether current owners of the RPG can expect to gain access to a free next-gen upgrade. In addition to developing new bells and whistles, Spiders plans to launch the eventual upgrade alongside fresh content. What said content entails remains publicly unknown for now.

The studio shared this news in the following Twitter post, noting that community feedback informed the upcoming changes.

GreedFall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible ! Following our community’s feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hM4lcoR5Pn — GreedFall (@greedfall) November 26, 2020

Spiders’ tweet further reiterates sales-related information that was shared in August. Since its launch in September 2019, GreedFall has moved more than one million units worldwide. Such sales success also proved a boon for publisher Focus Home Interactive. The publisher’s 2019 profits especially benefited from the releases of the Spiders-developed RPG, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and World War Z.

Updating GreedFall for the new hardware is not all Spiders has up its sleeve, either. The team is additionally hard at work on another action-RPG, Steelrising. Nacon will publish the new adventure, which takes place in an alternate history version of the French Revolution. Players are to assume the role of Aegis, a female robot and bodyguard to Marie Antoinette. The premise centers around Aegis’ being tasked with stopping a mad King Louis XVI from wreaking havoc with unstable automatons. Steelrising presently lacks a release date.

GreedFall is out on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. PlayStation Now subscribers can enjoy the title now, since it joined the service in August.

[Source: GreedFall on Twitter]