GreedFall 2 Trailer Reveals Early Access Window

Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders shared a new trailer for the upcoming action RPG GreedFall 2: The Dying World. The game is on its way to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Consoles, and Steam users will be able to play in early access.

GreedFall 2 gets a new story trailer

GreedFall 2 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year. While the publisher’s yet to reveal a more precise release window, Steam users can play in early access this summer. While Spiders has not shared any gameplay, the new trailer offers story teasers and an intimidating new boss monster.

The GreedFall 2 trailer opens with an attack on a native settlement on Teer Fradee, the North America-inspired island players explored in the first game. The attackers appear to be members of the Coin Guard, a large and powerful mercenary company. The invaders take GreedFall 2’s protagonist and the rest of her village back to the continent of Gacane, presumably for slave labor. However, the hero escapes with a combination of magic and physical prowess. Viewers next see her leading a party of three companions to a battlefield, where they encounter a massive, golem-like monster.

The first game saw players departing from the continental city of Sérène to the newly established colonies on Teer Fradee. However, the new game flips the script, letting players explore Gacane from the perspective of a Teer Fradee native. Confirmed locations include the Bridge Alliance city of Olima, which is presumably the city glimpsed in the trailer. Despite the number, GreedFall 2 is a prequel set 3 years before the original game.