It’s previously been established that GreedFall was nothing short of a commercial success for Focus Home Interactive. Now the publisher is detailing just how successful. Since its launch nearly one year ago, the action-RPG from Spiders has moved more than one million units worldwide.

Focus Home Interactive shared the news in a celebratory tweet, which also thanks fans for joining the experience. Check out the post below:

@greedfall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Teer Fradee has been welcoming a lot of new Renaigse! Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible! pic.twitter.com/BV17Bb9iAi — Focus Home Interactive (@FocusHome) August 5, 2020

As Spiders founder Rousseau Jehanne noted in a separate post, this represents quite the feat for such small studio. Hopefully, such success serves as a stepping stone for the team’s receiving further exposure. In recent years, Spiders has been behind many a solid RPG experience that’s flown under the radar. PlayStation fans looking to give them a go are in luck. The studio’s 2016 title The Technomancer is available on PlayStation Now. And just yesterday, GreedFall joined the streaming service, as well.

Presently, the crew at Spiders is hard at work on another project, Steelrising. The RPG’s premise revolves around an alternate telling of the French Revolution, wherein players assume the role of Maria Antoinette’s robot bodyguard, Aegis. Better yet, Aegis will be tasked with taking on an army of robots, all of whom are under the control of King Louis Louis XVI. Apparently, the King assembled his mechanical forces in an early attempt to stifle the revolution’s progress.

GreedFall is out now for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive on Twitter]