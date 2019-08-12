After French studio Quantic Dream and Sony ended their exclusivity deal earlier in 2019, many were wondering what the change would mean for the developer. After all, Quantic Dream had been making games exclusively for PlayStation systems for over 12 years. The president of the studio, David Cage explained that the company’s independence would let it “work on different platforms and reach players all around the world.”

According to Cage, the exclusivity break-up was being looked into way before the release of Detroit: Become Human in 2018. He revealed he was “thinking about where we wanted to go with the company for quite some time.” The now independent publisher will be “backing [a] few titles and championing originality and high quality, while providing tech and industrial support.”

Following the split, Quantic Dream had to do some digging to find the best company to invest in it, which turned out to be NetEase. Cage said Quantic Dream “met many publishers and financiers potentially interested in investing in the company.” He went on to explain that NetEase “understood the ambition we had for the studio and we felt there were some very interesting strategic synergies between our companies.”

Cage added that working with Sony was a positive experience:

We always had a great relationship with Sony PlayStation. They have always been very supportive of my work and we have always been very loyal to them in return. So we had a very open talk about all this, and they allowed us to release our catalog of titles on PC.

Now that the studio is independent, it can develop for the PS5, the next generation Xbox, PC, Google Stadia, and even Nintendo Switch. Cage said, “Quantic Dream is not exclusive to any platform anymore. So yes, unless there are some specific exclusivity deals on a title-by-title basis, all our games will be released on all platforms at launch.” Quantic Dream wants to become a “a ’boutique’ publisher,” which might give us a hint as to what’s to come for its next game.

[Source: DualShockers]