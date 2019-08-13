One of the many complaints leveled at Wolfenstein: Youngblood concerns the game’s lack of a true pause function. Even when playing solo, the title continues running in the background after pressing the pause button. Soon this will change. (Thank the gaming gods.) MachineGames has announced that pausing will become an offline feature courtesy of Youngblood’s next update, Patch 1.0.4. This update is expected to launch sometime later this week.

In addition to the welcomed change in pause features, the new patch will address a number of other issues. For instance, players who’ve been struggling with reaching 100% completion will soon see changes in their favor. Graphics and user interface troubles have also been improved.

Patch 1.0.4 will first launch on PC, then hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms a couple of days later. For now, it’s unclear when these changes will be reflected on the Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

The full rundown of everything featured in Youngblood’s Patch 1.0.4 is listed in the patch notes below:

Wolfenstein Youngblood Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY — ALL PLATFORMS

Added ability to pause the game in OFFLINE mode only. Dev Note : Although we have tested this feature extensively, if you encounter any issues please let us know by submitting a support ticket.

: Although we have tested this feature extensively, if you encounter any issues please let us know by submitting a support ticket. Removed the ability to open padlocked doors from the wrong side, as this was causing some issues with mission progression

Client players will once again take normal damage from environmental explosions (fire extinguishers, fuel tanks, etc.)

Players will now correctly be able to catch friendly and enemy grenades after taking the Grenade God upgrade

Client players were having health and ammo fully restored in some circumstances after picking up a heavy weapon

Uberhammer projectiles will now explode properly under all conditions

Fixed an issue where one player could end up rotated in the wrong direction while interacting with elevator levers

ART & GRAPHICS — ALL PLATFORMS

Improved the animation when viewing your sister opening Shared Life crates (eliminates teleporting)

Fixed a variety of audio issues, including resolving audio dropouts after equipping the flashlight weapon upgrade on the Kugelgewehr

USER INTERFACE — ALL PLATFORMS

The Protohund marker for “Destroy the Protohund” and “Collect the Box” missions will no longer appear on the minimap when the mission is not set to active

Opening the Journal while activating fast travel now interrupts fast travel. This corrects a variety of issues with loading and UI

Fixed a reticle issue that could cause your weapon crosshair in Wolfenstein: Youngblood to appear when playing the “classic” Wolfstone 3D arcade game in the Paris Catacombs

Corrected an issue that could cause "Call for Help" to not be available after using a Shared Life. "Call for Help" should now be available if the player is down but their sister is alive

Fixed an issue when performing certain actions while opening the in-game options menu that could cause the camera to become permanently tilted

XBOX ONE

Fixed an issue that was causing some players to create an Online game even though they chose the Offline option

AUDIO — ALL PLATFORMS

ONLINE CO-OP — ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed a network packet issue that could cause session disconnects when too many explosions occurred in co-op, resulting in players getting dropped from their co-op game

Resolved crash that could happen with the Client in a co-op game used Crush, then immediately performed a melee attack on the enemy

PC

Fixed the error message players would receive if their Steam Privacy settings were set to Friends Only. Note that your Steam profile must be set to Public in order to view Steam friends through the in-game invite menu

MISCELLANEOUS BUG FIXES — ALL PLATFORMS

Enemies will no longer float in midair next to the walkways in Lab X

The last used weapon was not being properly equipped when the player dropped a heavy weapon

Resolved issue where enemies could become stuck floating during the “Lothar and Juju’s trap” mission

PC

Changed “Could Not Write Crash Dump” error message to be more descriptive. Crash Dumps are files that contain information relating to a crash; this message would appear any time a crash occurred—which could occur for different reasons—and may have led to confusion that “Could Not Write Crash Dump” was a specific error. As these files tend to be large (~58mb) Crash Dump writing remains off by default. The new message gives explicit instructions on how to turn on Crash Dump writing should you choose to assist in diagnosing the cause of your crash

MachineGames offered a sneak peek at what’s to come, as well. In Patch 1.0.5, which currently lacks a release window, players can expect to see a few more pressing issues addressed. Most notably, more checkpoints are being added to Youngblood, and the “bullet-sponge” feeling of the enemies in combat will receive adjustments of some kind. Below is a preview of the changes coming to 1.0.5:

Additional checkpoints

Difficulty adjustments across the board, especially in boss fights

Addressing the feeling some players have expressed that some enemies feel like “bullet sponges”

Adding additional ammo throughout the game

An option to toggle enemy health bars on/off

Making it easier to get 100% game completion

The game’s last patch, Update 1.0.3, addressed issues concerning game crashes and more.

[Source: MachineGames via VG247]