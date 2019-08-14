Do you remember King’s Bounty from the good ol’ days of 1990? No? Well, an official, numbered sequel for the turn-based tactics game is coming to a PC and a console near you!

If you’ve never played (or even heard of) these games, rest assured that King’s Bounty II is a completely new take on this fantasy RPG series. Players can choose between one of three heroes, each with their own story, and dive into this open-world game with plenty of moral decisions to make and battles to fight. And yes, developer 1C Entertainment promises that the choices do matter.

Terrain also evidently matters. Most of the game takes place in a third-person POV, such as when traveling or talking to various people. The battles, however, are all tactical, turn-based combat. Where the battle happens on the overworld map will directly affect the battlefield. This adds another layer to strategy when it comes to picking fights, as the landscape can be your friend or your foe.

Other new key features for King’s Bounty II impact the story and RPG elements:

Players are frequently faced with difficult moral choices that have far-reaching consequences for the fate of the realm. But instead of hinging on simple dialogue choices, it is the players’ actions that hold the true weight. King’s Bounty II gives players three characters to choose from, each with their own unique story. As they explore the realm, their stories change as they align themselves with different ideals: Strength, Art, Order, and Anarchy. Not only do these choices affect how NPCs react to them, but they also have a tangible impact on the world.

King’s Bounty II doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is open for preorders. Three different editions are available to preorder:

Knight’s Edition ($59.99)

A copy of King’s Bounty II

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

“Hounds of War” warhorse

Lord’s Edition ($69.99)

A copy of King’s Bounty II

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

“Hounds of War” warhorse

“Armor of the Devastated” armor

Exclusive preview build

Unlock full game three days before launch

“King’s Elite Guard” premium pack

“Flamethrower Guard Golem” unique unit

“Armored Princess” shield

King’s Edition ($99.99)

A copy of King’s Bounty II

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

“Hounds of War” warhorse

“Armor of the Devastated” armor

Exclusive preview build

Unlock full game three days before launch

“King’s Elite Guard” premium pack

“Flamethrower Guard Golem” unique unit

“Armored Princess” shield

Exclusive “Divine Weapons” pack

“King’s Guard” hounds

“Flaming Eagle”

“Heroes and Villains” premium pack

“Rage Casket” along with unique questline

King’s Bounty II will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020.

[h/t: Gematsu]