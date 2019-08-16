Ever wanted to become a ninja in VR, jumping, shooting, sword-fighting, and wall running while taking on hordes of equally badass baddies? Of course you have, who hasn’t? Now that dream is possible and you can pick it up at your local game store. Sairento VR launched at retail earlier this week, and in celebration we’ve teamed up with Mixed Realms and Perp Games to give one lucky winner a copy of the game. Not only can you win the physical copy, but you get an awesome steel case to go along with it.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner:

Sairento VR Physical Edition w/ Exclusive Steel Case

Physical retail copy of Sairento VR

Steelbook case (not signed)

How to Enter The Sairento VR Physical Edition Giveaway

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. Leave a comment letting us know why you want to be a ninja in VR (no, not that Ninja…) to get an entry. You can also follow us on Twitter and tweet out a brief message for bonus entries. The contest runs now through the day August 20. At midnight EST, all entries will be closed and we’ll be selecting on a winner on August 21. Please make sure that your email address is valid. If you win, we’ll be reaching out in order to confirm the winner and verify your shipping address.

This contest is only valid for people with a valid shipping address in the United States or Canada. We are not able to facilitate international shipping of prizes.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



If you don’t manage to win a copy of Sairento VR, you can still pick it up physically from a variety of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop for $39.99. It also released digitally last month if you prefer the digital copy. Sairento VR is fully in virtual reality. A PSVR headset and two motion controllers are required to join in the action, and if you have the 3dRudder foot controller, it’s also compatible with that.

We’re still working on our review for the game at this time, but expect it soon. That is, if Blake hasn’t already joined a secret ninja order and sworn off the likes of us outsiders, which I totally wouldn’t put past him to do.

Good luck in our contest to ninja flip your way into Sairento VR.