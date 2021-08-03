Giveaway: Win One of Two EPOS B20 Microphones

Here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we like to embrace the lifestyle around PlayStation. It’s in our name. We’ve teamed up with EPOS to give away two EPOS B20 mics, one each to two lucky winners. The EPOS B20 is a USB mic featuring four polar patterns, perfect for desktop use, streaming, content creation, or even as a mic to use with your console if you just want some high-quality comms.

You can check out more about the EPOS B20, including its integrated controls, live monitoring, and convenient LEDs, on the EPOS site.

EPOS B20 Microphone Giveaway

Prize

One EPOS B20 Microphone (Two (2) winners)

You can enter the EPOS B20 microphone giveaway using the Gleam app below. We’ve provided multiple ways for you to earn entries, including following PSLS and EPOS on on social media and even just checking out the B20 on the EPOS website. You can also earn additional entries by revisiting this page daily. However, keep in mind that in order to win, there are a few terms and conditions that do apply.

Terms and Conditions

Winners must have a shipping address in the continental US (we cannot ship to Alaska, Hawaii, or PO Boxes). Contest is open to anyone 18+, as long as we can ship the products to a physical address in the continental US.

The giveaway runs through August 15th, so makes sure to get your entries in before then. Winners will be selected shortly after the giveaway closes. Should winners fail to respond or not meet the outlined terms and conditions, a secondary winner will be selected.

EPOS Audio B20 Giveaway by PSLS



Good luck in our EPOS B20 giveaway everyone!

