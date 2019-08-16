Ah, birthdays. The best part of the year, right? Unlucky Seven wants to change your perspective on that happiest day of the year with cannibals, puzzles, and the death of your friends. Publishers Ultimate Games and Art Game Studios have announced that adventure game Unlucky Seven will make its way to consoles in 2020. It already has a set release for PC later this month.

Developer Puzzling Dream described the game as “unconventional,” in both art style and subject matter. The graphics are a hodgepodge of modern, 3D art and retro, pixelated art. As for its subject matter, well, it’s interesting to say the least.

Players will control different characters who are trying to survive a birthday party gone way wrong. Instead of attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, this group of friends decides to go to a birthday party at a luxury hotel. Surely, nothing bad will come from this decision, right? Well, the hotel owner made a bad decision of his own that night: to eat a human liver sausage. Once you eat one human liver sausage, you just can’t get enough.

Should have gone to that AA meeting, shouldn’t ya?

Who survives and who dies depends upon the player’s ability to solve puzzles and the decisions they make. Will you help your friends achieve their hidden desires or will you point and laugh as you demolish them before their eyes? Or maybe you’ll do both?

Unlucky Seven will release on PC on August 30, 2019. Console owners will have to wait until some time in 2020. It may seem like a long time wait, but think of it this way: console owners won’t have to go through extensive bug fixes and patches the PC players will. There will be some bugs to squash on console to be sure, but most of them will be ironed out before it hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

[Source: Gematsu]