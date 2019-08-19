Sony and Illfonic have finally given us a first look at their upcoming asymmetric multiplayer shooter, Predator: Hunting Grounds. The official gameplay reveal was shown during the gamescom Opening Night Live press conference, kicking off the massive gaming convention in Cologne, Germany. The footage shows brief clips from the point of view of the elite soldiers, as well as a quick look at what it will be like to play as Predator.

You’ll play as elite soldiers from a first-person perspective, mirroring many popular competitive shooters like Call of Duty and Killzone. In Hunting Grounds, you’ll be a part of a four-person squad, with the goal of working as a team to reach your destination and take out the Predator. It appears like there will be some elements of PvE as players combat AI enemies in the environment, in addition to the central PvP conceit, to keep things fresh as you make your way to your objective.

There will be some elements of stealth mechanics from both sides, for those who like to take the quiet approach. But those who like to go loud will feel right at home, as you’ll have access to grenades and other firearms you’d expect from a shooter like this one.

While playing as Predator, you’ll be extremely mobile, and will want to use trees to your advantage, as well as the ability to turn invisible. A short clip was shown of Predator using heat vision while jumping from tree to tree, along with the ability to fire high-powered blasts from afar. The trailer ended with Predator jumping onto an enemy, giving you an idea of the plethora of attacks you’ll have access to in-game.

You can check out the full gameplay reveal below:

