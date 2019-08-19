Late in 2018, Typhoon Studios announced its debut game, Journey to the Savage Planet. Now, the developer’s preparing to launch the first-person adventure title in just a few months. The game, published by 505 Games, will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on January 28, 2020. That same day, it will get a physical North America. (Put $29.99 aside for it.) Meanwhile, a physical release for the rest of the world will roll out on January 31st.

There are a few preorder bonuses in place across each platform. Preordering on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One will net consumers two in-game bonus items: the Martin Tweed digital bobblehead and a Kindred Aerospace “4th Best” pistol charm. The former is designed to go with exploring the Javelin habitat, while the latter will increase your odds of loot dropping. On the PS4 and through the Epic Games Store, digital preorders will have a 10% discount, PS4s will get an exclusive dynamic theme, and PCs will get a wallpaper.

For a quick look at what to expect from Journey to the Savage Planet, check out the most recent trailer below:

Journey to the Savage Planet is an exploration-focused experience, which will aim to take players on a first-person adventure. As the title suggests, players adopt the role of a Kindred Aerospace employee on an alien planet. Supposedly the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company,” Kindred Aerospace’s latest mission sees workers land on AR-Y 26, an uncharted world in a distant area of the universe. The main goal? To discern whether or not AR-Y 26 is fit to serve as a habitat for humans.

Venturing throughout the “savage planet” doesn’t have to be a lonely pursuit. Players will have the option to bring along a friend for co-op. Scanning and analyzing fauna and AR-Y 26’s creatures will be a key component. Apparently, these activities and a number of secrets and collectibles will also make exploration worthwhile. There will also be an upgrade system for player equipment, which includes a laser pistol, rocket pack, 3D printer, and other notable tools.

