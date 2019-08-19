PlayStation Store Leaks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha

Reddit user Yessiree2 posted over the weekend an unconfirmed rumor that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare would supposedly have an open alpha for its 2v2 Gunfight Mode. Allegedly, Activision was planning to announce it at gamescom 2019 during their Opening Night Live.

Earlier today, Twitter user marley1990 found confirmation of this alpha right there on the PlayStation Store:

After this image was shared on Resetera, other users posted that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare announcement was the Opening Night Live agenda, so therefore, this might be it, right? Other speculation has brought in the fact that streamers recently had the opportunity to try out the upcoming 2v2 Gunfight Mode. Therefore once again, that’s what this 2v2 Alpha has to be from the PlayStation Store, right?

The juiciest part of this rumor and speculation, however, is that this open alpha will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Right now, the dates for the alpha appear to be this coming weekend, from August 22, 2019 through the 26th. If you’ve let your PlayStation Plus membership lapse, this may be the best time to renew.

There’s plenty conjecture at this point, and plenty of people saying that these details have been confirmed. However, the PlayStation Store sighting assures that there will be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2v2 Alpha of some kind. Since streamers have had access to a yet-to-be-released 2v2 Gunfight Mode, then there’s little reason to think that this is anything else. The question is whether the alpha is a PS4 exclusive or not.

We’ll have to wait for the official announcement during Opening Night Live, going on right now.