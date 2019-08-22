The five protagonists in Marvel’s Avengers have received their fair share of criticism since the game’s E3 2019 unveiling. To some fans, the character models aren’t aesthetically pleasing. In addressing this particular bit of feedback during E3, Creative Director Shaun Escayg said there were, at the time, no plans to make character design changes. However, now it seems as though the development team will indeed make adjustments over time. This is according to Editorial Director Casey Lynch and a Square Enix representative.

PCGamesN spoke with Lynch at gamescom, teasing the types of changes that are likely to come to the characters throughout development. He told the publication, “everything about the game is going to continue to change as we polish, as we approach launch right now, but things that we’ve shown both at E3 and here, it’s all been pre-alpha.” Lynch then made note of the five heroes specifically, saying, “there’ll be changes to everything from the characters to a lot of what you see.”

Yet, no one should anticipate for these alterations to be drastic by any means. In an effort to preempt potential confusion, a Square Enix spokesperson elaborated further. The changes Lynch is referring to concern “polish” only. Therefore, small adjustments will be added here and there. The publisher’s spokesperson noted the following,

…by changes, we’re talking about polish. What we’re doing is we are continuing to add detail to their character models, we’re improving the lighting, we’re improving the skin shading. So, what you’re hopefully seeing is the characters continuing to look better as we get closer to launch. But in terms of changing character designs, that’s not currently what we’re looking at.

Fans will have to wait and see just what all of this polish entails. Thankfully, the wait won’t be too much of a long one. Marvel’s Avengers is slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on May 15, 2020. A Collector’s Edition is planned, which will feature a Captain America statue, but substantial details presently remain under wraps.

[Source: PCGamesN]