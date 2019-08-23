We know that the world of NieR is going to cross over with Final Fantasy XIV, but we’ve also learned that NieR Director Yoko Taro will have a direct role in the creation of that Raid, perhaps making it one of the most unique additions to the game yet.

In an interview with Twinfinite, Final Fantasy XIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida as well as Main Scenario Writer Banri Oda opened up about NieR and NieR: Automata Director Yoko Taro’s role in creating the upcoming YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid. Very little is known about the raid right now, but Yoshida-san and Oda-san let fans know that Yoko Taro will have a lot of creative control over the contents of the raid.

“Yoko Taro is playing a really big role for YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse,” Yoshida-san said. “His role is related to the overall aspect of the creation, like the script and coming up with content ideas.”

Oda-san added that this also includes the enemies, bosses, and characters from the NieR series. If you’re a fan of the music in Nier: Automata, you’ll be happy to hear that the Yoko Taro is also reviewing the soundtrack that’ll be included in YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse.

More information about that raid will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 where both Yoko Taro and NieR: Automata Producer Yosuke Saito will be in attendance. While the wait continues, players can enjoy all of the content included in the recently released expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. For more on the MMORPG, you can check out our own interview with Naoki Yoshida.

Many fans have made the claim that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers delivers one of, if not the, best storyline in the series to date. The expansion also received the best ratings when compared to the two prior expansions Heavansward and Stormblood. Square Enix recently announced that fans would be able to purchase the official soundtrack of Shadowbringers this September.

NieR: Automata is one of this console generation’s most widely acclaimed titles. The game was a very successful collaborative effort between Platinum Games and Square Enix. This is the first time the series will be making an appearance in the Final Fantasy universe.

[Source: Twinfinite]