One of Death Stranding’s defining characteristics is the way it will handle its asynchronous multiplayer mode, which director Hideo Kojima has stated will be an all-new experience. From what we’ve pieced together, it seems that Death Stranding will take place across different worlds or dimensions. In fact, the director has compared the game’s multiplayer to the premise of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Thanks to a translation from Reddit user xxxjohnnygxxx, we’ve got the scoop on how Death Stranding’s multiplayer might work and how it could compare to the Spider-Verse. When specifically asked about the game’s social strand system, Kojima replied:

I’m going to let you down, but I cannot say anything at the moment. All I can say is that it is an open world in which the players will quickly find out that the approach is different. Its going to be hard task and you must reconnect a fractured society and split up humans, you do this with a character who has nothing to do with superheroes. Sam is just by himself and must survive, he has no special power. The more you play the more you will notice that he isn’t the only one in this situation. At launch, there will probably be millions of people who will play and you will be CONNECTED to them USING SOMETHING… It’s like Miles Morales in the Spider-Man Spider-Verse. Miles thinks he is the only Spider-Man, then different characters from different alternate dimensions also become Spider-Man and meet up, all of a sudden Miles is not alone! Of course DS will be different but it’s a clue towards what the game is about. Sorry but i really cant say anymore, is that ok?

While that doesn’t exactly tell us much, it’s something we can at least wrap our heads around. So much of the marketing leading up to Death Stranding has been mysterious, so learning about something that makes sense is refreshing.

Although, we did get a look at leaked footage pertaining to the game’s story at gamescom 2019, which paints a clear picture of the main character being tasked with a mission to reconnect the cities of the United States. As the pieces all start to fall into place, Death Stranding is slowly making more sense.

