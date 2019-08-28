After a solid month of PlayStation Plus offerings for August, which included WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4, Sony has yet another promising lineup of games prepared for subscribers. For the month of September, people will gain access to Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders III from Gunfire Games.

The news recently went live on the PlayStation Blog, informing readers that the two games will become available in just a matter of days on September 3rd. Batman: Arkham Knight’s and Darksiders III’s availability for PS Plus members will cease on September 30th, according to the blog post. As such, subscribers should be sure to add both titles to their library listing ahead of time, even if they have no intention of downloading or playing either one anytime soon.

Rocksteady’s last big Arkham adventure is a huge get, especially coming off the heels of Arkham Asylum’s 10th anniversary. Arkham Knight marks the end of the studio’s Batman trilogy, tying off many of the franchise’s loose threads, while also leaving room for ambiguity about the vigilante’s future in Gotham City. It launched in the summer of 2015, and will soon feature in a trilogy collection set for a European release in September.

Darksiders III is especially interesting, as it hasn’t been on the market a full year yet. The title hit store shelves late in November 2018, launching to middling reviews. Still, developer Gunfire Games continues to support the game with post-launch content. Most recently, the Keepers of the Void DLC released, providing protagonist Fury a brand-new adventure in a new territory, the Serpent Holes.

September 2nd marks the last day for PS Plus subscribers to grab the two free August games on the PlayStation Network. Members should make sure to add the WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4 to their libraries before then.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]