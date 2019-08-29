Tokyo Game Show 2019 is just a few weeks away. As such, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has unveiled its plans for the event. In addition, a full schedule for each day also went live online. Packed into the publisher’s lineup is a whole host of console games and mobile titles. All will be represented at TGS to some degree. However, one title notably failed to make the Bandai Namco listing–Elden Ring. It appears FromSoftware fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about the studio’s next big project.

A few expected titles are set to appear in some capacity, such as Code Vein and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, the latter of which will debut on August 30, 2019. The publisher plans to show off more of its recently announced titles as well, including One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, Tales of Arise, and Little Nightmares II.

For a full rundown of all the console games Bandai Namco will show off at this year’s TGS in September, check out the list below:

Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, Stage

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, Stage

Little Nightmares II (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Ninja Box (Switch) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS4) – Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, Stage

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, Xbox One) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, Stage

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stream, Stage

Tales of Arise (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stream, Stage

Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stream, Stage

Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Switch) – Trailer

Bandai Namco won’t be the only company showing off more of its highly anticipated games. Koei Tecmo plans to unveil more about Nioh 2. The publisher’s lineup will also include a playable demo of Nioh 2 for TGS 2019 attendees. TGS is additionally where fans should expect to see more Death Stranding gameplay surface.

Tokyo Game Show 2019 will kick off on September 12th and conclude a few days later on September 15th.

[Source: Tokyo Game Show Website via Gematsu]