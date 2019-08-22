As gamescom 2019 is wrapping up, the industry is already preparing for the next big gaming convention. The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) will run from September 12 – September 15, 2019, and naturally Koei Tecmo will attend. The company just announced its full TGS lineup, including a playable build of the upcoming action game, Nioh 2.

The lineup spans across many platforms and will feature playable demos, trailers, live streams, and some with a stage presence.

The full list of games Koei Tecmo will bring to the show are listed below:

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Daikou Kaijidai VI (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stage

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (PC, Mac) – Trailer, Stage

Monster Rancher (Switch, iOS, Android) – Trailer

Nioh 2 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Yo-kai Sangokushi: Kunitori Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Koei Tecmo is responsible for the likes of Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive, Nioh, and the Dynasty Warriors series. After Nioh 2 was announced at E3 2018, the community has been excited to find out more about the release. With a playable version available at TGS, it might mean the game is nearing completion. Currently, a release date for Nioh 2 is unknown, but when we find out more, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.

The first game in the series, Nioh was successful for Koei Tecmo, reaching over 2 million copies sold. Evidently, the publisher deemed the first game to be profitable enough to warrant a sequel, as developer Team Ninja started working on Nioh 2 shortly after.

Tokyo Game Show will likely be the source of lots of video game news, so stay tuned for our coverage of the show starting September 12, 2019.

Are there any games you’re looking forward to as part of the publisher’s lineup? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Gematsu]