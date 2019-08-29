We already knew Ubisoft would be releasing a beta for its upcoming tactical shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint. But now, we have all the information you’ll need to get started, including pre-load and access times and more information about the content the beta will have. Get ready to get started on September 2, 2019, then begin playing a few days later!

Users who preorder the game will be granted access to the beta when it goes live on September 5, 2019. Alternatively, you can get into the beta if you’re a Uplay+ subscriber. Users may also be randomly selected to participate if they register for beta access here.

Those in the Americas will be able to preload the beta starting on September 2nd at 3am PST, while those in Europe can begin downloading that same day at 12pm CEST. The beta will run from September 5th to September 9th. A handy breakdown of all regions’ start and end times can be found below:

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint will allow for four-player co-op or solo play, with several regions and missions available to explore. The four regions you’ll have access to are as follows:

Smuggler Coves

Mount Hodgson

Sinking Country

Fen Bog

In addition, you’ll be able to play the following PvE missions:

Operation Greenstone : Two missions from the main storyline.

: Two missions from the main storyline. Auroa Missions : Side missions to discover more about the island and its inhabitants.

: Side missions to discover more about the island and its inhabitants. Faction Missions: Eight new Factions missions per day.

Finally, those who are looking for a tougher challenge might enjoy the game’s Drone Areas. Here’s what to expect from that:

Murmurs : Small flying drones that will swarm the unprepared.

: Small flying drones that will swarm the unprepared. Aamons : Mid-size land drones that pack a punch with agility to match.

: Mid-size land drones that pack a punch with agility to match. Behemoths: Large drones with massive firepower and heavy armor.

Uses who participate in the beta will not be required to sign NDAs and are free to capture video, screenshots, and share experiences online.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is scheduled to release for PS4 and elsewhere on October 4, 2019. You can preorder through Amazon here. After getting to preview Breakpoint at E3 2019, it’s definitely one we recommend to keep on your radar.

Will you be jumping into the game’s beta this September? Let us know!

[Source: Ubisoft]

