The first La-Mulana title launched back in 2005 on the PC in Japan. Its follow-up, La-Mulana 2, eventually hit Steam several years later in 2018. Finally, the puzzle platformers are on their way to home consoles. Both La-Mulana and La-Mulana 2 will release in a collection for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One early in 2020, though we don’t know exactly when yet or how much it will cost.

To celebrate the console announcement, NIS American released a new trailer, replete with the overuse of “thwiping” sound effects and the word “thy.” Check it out in the video below:

The first of the La-Mulana titles sees players assume the role of archaeologist Lemeza Kosugi as he searches for the Secret Treasure of Life. As with all treasure hunting adventures, there are lots of obstacles standing in his way. These challenges range from exotic animals and cleverly crafted traps to puzzles and strange monster-like creatures.

La-Mulana’s sequel tells a different tale, though. While Lemeza Kosugi remains the series’ focal point, it’s for an entirely different reason. In La-Mulana, the famed archaeologist has gone missing. His strange disappearance can only be solved by one person, his daughter Lumisa. To find her father and safely return him home, Lumisa must set out on an adventure through ruins on her own. In doing so, she’ll have to venture through Eg-Lana–the ruins of La-Mulana, but upside down. Like Lemeza Kosugi before her, Lumisa will need to navigate past traps, have her wits about her to solve various puzzles, and defeat creatures that mean to cause her harm.

These are the first La-Mulana titles to hit a PlayStation platform. Some fans may recall that La-Mulana EX launched on the PlayStation Vita back in early 2015.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]