Capcom is set to reveal the next entry in the long running Resident Evil series on September 9, 2019. The project’s current codename is Project Resistance, which isn’t really indicative of what the title could involve. Earlier this month, the developer and publisher announced that they’d be recruiting Resident Evil ambassadors in both Japan and America to test the game out. Now, the game will be revealed to the public just days ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Game Show.

Capcom launched a teaser website with all of the information fans need to make sure they see the trailer as soon as it drops. The trailer will be available on the company’s English YouTube account at 8 am PT on September 9th. According to the teaser website, it seems like hands-on gameplay will be limited to the ambassadors who get chosen for private appointments with the company next month. There will, however, be a number of stage showings with various members of the development team at TGS 2019, so fans can expect a deep dive into the game when those happen.

Given the unconventional nature of this announcement, it seems unlikely that the game would be a Resident Evil 3 remake or the eighth entry in the series. Of course, Capcom will likely release one, if not both, of those titles in the future. Both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 remake were revealed at E3 2016 and 2018. The survival-horror series has seen a number of spin-offs since its conception, like Operation Raccoon City, Revelations, and Code Veronica. The last spin-off title, Umbrella Corps, was pretty poorly received, so it’ll be interesting to see if this new game experiments with multiplayer once again.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is the last and only mainline title in the series that hasn’t received the remake or remaster treatment. Capcom seems very well aware of this and has gone as far teasing the title on its social media accounts. Resident Evil 2 remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi also said that a remake of the third game would definitely be possible if the demand was high enough. Even if this announcement isn’t another mainline entry, survival-horror fans definitely have a lot to be excited about.

[Source: Capcom]