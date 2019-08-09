Just last week, news began circulating of Capcom recruiting Resident Evil Ambassadors in Japan to test an unannounced game. The testing phase in Japan is set to kick off on September 9th, and details remain scarce. However, Capcom has now extended the offer to fans in the United States.

On Twitter, Twitch streamer Patrick Copeland shared an email he recently received from the company. In the correspondence, Capcom thanks RE Ambassadors for their continued support of the series, then proceeds to invite them to participate in the testing of “a new game in early development.”

See Copeland’s tweet linked in the post below:

Just got this via email. That Res Evil super secret game test is coming to the US Red Evil Ambassador program. @Nibellion pic.twitter.com/nkQU0bNJpe — Patrick Copeland (@Anaris82) August 9, 2019

According to the invitation, Capcom plans to host two separate events for the US-based testing phase. One will take place in Los Angeles on September 20th and September 21st. Ambassadors can join another in New York on either September 23rd and the 24th. To qualify, fans must be members of the Ambassadors program and have experience playing Resident Evil, both of which suggest Capcom does indeed have another Resident Evil title in development.

Details about the game are outright non-existent. Considering the success of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 remake, Capcom could either be working on a new title or have another remake in development. Even before the launch of RE2 in January, talk of a remake for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis drew buzz. This is most notably due to RE2 Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi’s teasing that high demand could move the needle in that direction. Not too long thereafter, Capcom engaged in a bit of teasing of its own. Still, it seems the wait to know anything concrete could be long.

[Source: Patrick Copeland on Twitter via VG247]