Tokyo Game Show is less than two weeks away, and Sega has unveiled exactly what fans can expect from the event. On its TGS 2019 website, the publisher posted details about its full lineup of games for the show. During the event, plenty of brand-new trailers will be shown off for a variety of games, including Yakuza 7, titled Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Project Sakura Wars, Persona 5 Royale from Atlus, and several more. In addition, quite a few titles, such as all of those listed above, will also be playable on the TGS show floor for attendees.

In addition to its own titles, Sega will show off content for many of its partners. As such, Arc Systems Works’ untitled Guilty Gear game will receive a new trailer during TGS. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Warner Bros. is also on track to launch a trailer at the upcoming event.

For a complete rundown on everything Sega has in store, check out the publisher’s TGS 2019 lineup listed below:

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Games

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

Sega

Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Atlus

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Partner Lineup

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo

Sega also posted links to where fans who aren’t able to attend the event can stream the publisher’s stage events. The streams will be available on the company’s official YouTube channel, Niconico, a Japanese video service, and on Sega’s Periscope account.

This year’s Tokyo Game Show is slated to kick off on September 12. It will come to an end days later on September 15th.

[Source: Sega via Gematsu]