It looks like Cygames will be releasing a demo of its fantasy action role-playing game, Project Awakening: Arise, if a listing on PEGI’s website is anything to go by.

The European rating board specifically mentioned a “trial version” of the game, which has been awarded an age rating of 16. The listing reads:

This trial version will allow players to get a taste of the combat and action available from Project Awakening, an action role-playing game featuring photorealistic graphics. This game was rated PEGI 16 for frequent scenes of strong violence. It is not suitable for persons under 16 years of age.

Project Awakening was first announced in 2016 as a “high-end console game.” At E3 2018, Cygames showcased early gameplay footage behind closed doors, leaving attendees impressed. Months later, the game was confirmed to be a PlayStation 4 title.

According to Game Informer’s Imran Khan, who watched the closed-door footage at E3 2018, Project Awakening stars a knight whose combat style seems inspired by Monster Hunter and Dragon’s Dogma.

An official overview is as follows:

Project Awakening is an all-new action RPG featuring cutting edge graphics and a high fantasy setting. As part of the company’s ongoing drive to deliver the very best in entertainment, Cygames has assembled a development dream team to create the game, boasting extensive experience across a variety of much-loved videogame hits. Under the accomplished direction of Junji Tago (Director) and Ryosuke Aiba (Art Director), the team is hard at work on a title that aims to bring a fresh approach to the world of fantasy RPGs.

Make sure to check out the teaser trailer in our previous article.

[Source: PEGI via Gematsu]