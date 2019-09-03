Recently, news hit the web about Cyberpunk 2077‘s cutscenes. Apparently, each one will be presented in a first-person view. This even applies to sex scenes. The game’s official Twitter account confirmed as much to a fan in a DM exchange, following some confusion about perspective in a NightCityLife.de interview. Now, the team at CD Projekt RED clarified how it will work. While it’s true all cutscenes will center on first-person, players will get a third-person view of their characters while standing in front of mirrors and driving vehicles.

In a post on Twitter, the studio’s Global Community Manager, Marcin Momot, briefly explained why a first-person view was so integral to the overall experience. With a subsequent tweet, he elaborated further, noting that some cutscenes will take place from a first-person perspective and players can also see their character by other means throughout the game.

See Momot’s Twitter posts on the subject below:

1/2 Achieving full immersion in an FPP game is extremely important and the decision made by the team to go 100% first person in @CyberpunkGame is something that will benefit it greatly from gameplay and story-telling perspectives. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2019

2/2 That said, players will still be able to see their characters in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2019

Unsurprisingly, this has upset quite a few fans online. Some fans in the replies to Momot’s tweets expressed disappointment. This could be due to the in-depth character creation options that have been shown off for Cyberpunk 2077 in a recent gameplay demo. We won’t know how everything plays out until the game hits store shelves. After all, CD Projekt RED’s latest adventure remains a work in progress.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch early next year for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. A few days after, on April 21st, Dark Horse plans to release a compendium book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077.

[Source: CD Projekt RED Forums, Marcin Momot on Twitter via VG247]