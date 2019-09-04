Trials of Mana Release Date Announced Following Leak

Square Enix has revealed that the Trials of Mana remake will be launching on April 24, 2020. A listing on the PSN store revealed the date earlier today and was quickly taken down after fans noticed it. After its E3 reveal trailer, the game was listed as coming in early 2020 and obviously the PSN listing was posted a little early.

Trials of Mana is a complete remake of the once Japanese-exclusive Seiken Densetsu 3. The original version of the game was also recently released via the Collection of Mana, which is currently exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Now that we know Trials of Mana is coming in just a couple of months, PlayStation fans won’t have to wait too much longer to experience the story and characters for the first time. Hopefully, the Collection of Mana will come to PS4 at a later date so players can experience those titles in all of their retro glory.

Seiken Densetsu 3 released as one of the last major JRPGs on the SNES. As previously mentioned, the game never made it to western audiences and could only be played with fan translations. What’s most interesting about the game is the fact that players had the option to choose three of six characters to play as throughout the story. This was unlike anything previously seen in any of the other Mana titles like Final Fantasy Adventure and Secret of Mana. The rest of the cast does appear throughout the game, but certain scenes are omitted in their absence. The Trials of Mana remake will take this similar approach with character selection before the game begins.

If you own a PS4 and want to jump back into the Mana series, Square Enix released a Secret of Mana remake in 2017. While it’s not the most ideal way to experience the original SNES title and storyline, it’s the only thing PlayStation fans have right now.

[Source: Square Enix via GoNintendo]