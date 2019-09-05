Tango Gameworks’ Creative Director and Art Director Ikumi Nakamura has left the company after nine years, as announced on her Twitter page. Nakamura was responsible for writing the recently announced GhostWire: Tokyo, as well as designing its characters, scenarios, and concept art. She was also helped with The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2.

Prior to joining Tango Gameworks in 2010, she worked at PlatinumGames as a concept artist on Bayonetta, as well as with Capcom as an environmental artist on Okami.

After 9 years as Creative director & Art Director at Tango and Zenimax – I felt here is one of ends of the journeys . I learned from the talented people I’ve worked with and I respect. Contact me if anyone wants to work with me! → https://t.co/4VKLdY2ejl pic.twitter.com/Hbsuta3Rgo — Ikumi Nakamura @TGS2019 (@nakamura193) September 4, 2019



Nakamura did not announce what she was doing next, but did encourage anyone to contact her if they want to work with her.

It’s unclear how her departure from Tango Gameworks will impact GhostWire: Tokyo, if at all. The game is likely still far from release since Bethesda did not announce a release date or window when the game was revealed at E3 2019. It’s possible this might even be a next generation game, so we’ll have to wait to find out.

Nakamura gained a lot of love from fans after she presented GhostWire: Tokyo at E3, with many praising her for her passion for the upcoming project. GhostWire: Tokyo is Tango Gameworks’ third game, following the release of The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

When we find out more about Nakamura’s future endeavors, we’ll be sure to update you with more information.

What do you make of the creative director’s departure from the company? Is there a new project you’d like to see her be a part of ? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter via Gematsu]