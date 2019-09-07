Following the release of Anthem update 1.4.0, many players reported a number of issues with the game, including what they thought was BioWare “stealth nerfing” some aspects. However, the developer has clarified in a post on Reddit that the issue was unintentionally caused by update 1.4.0, which it’ll have to fix with a fresh update.

“As many of you have discovered and communicated to us, we have a few issues the team is addressing ASAP,” wrote BioWare. “The good news is, we did not intentionally ‘stealth nerf’ anything. The less good news is, fixing these bugs will require a patch, which the team is feverishly working on now. We’ll have full details in our Patch notes, but here are some of the bigger ones…

Some damage formulas from Gear & Weapons are not functioning as intended.

Some Support items are not functioning as intended.

Jarra’s Wrath is, well…’kinda’ OP (yeah, we know)”

As a result of the issue, BioWare has extended week five of Cataclysm by an additional week. Players now have until September 17th to play with all the current Inversions and Seasonal Store items.

Full patch notes for update 1.4.0 are as follows:

Bug Fixes & Improvements

UI, Cortex, Quality of Life & Cosmetics

We’ve increasing Vault limit to 350 items. Enjoy the extra space! Because of the increase in inventory size to 350, the Vault’s junk tab is now limited to 200 items. The current item count out of 200 on the junk tab is displayed near the inventory count in the lower-left corner of the Vault. Once the junk tab is full, no items can be junked until others are marked to keep or salvage.

Fixed an issue causing the player to be warned of hitting the Vault space limit too soon.

Fixed an issue allowing players to craft items when Vault space is full.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from making purchases in the seasonal or featured stores.

Corrected challenges that were incorrectly named menus. (New Dawn, Dark Passage & Hope Shattered)

The challenge “Weekly: Darkness Falls” now appears correctly in the Path To Glory > Weekly challenge category.

The Vault now works correctly when players open melee, then switch to Components in the menu.

Reduced the target number required to complete “Daily: Note Taker” and “Weekly: Storm Chaser” challenges. ( Fewer notes are needed to complete these challenges now. )

) Fixed a bug where repeatedly selecting B/Circle while in weapon selection could cause the camera to get stuck.

Updated Forge vinyl filter titles from Small/Medium/Large to Decal/Graphic/Wrap.

Icons for the Shield Sigil were updated to now match the crafting recipe icons.

The storefront icon for the vinyl wrap “Maker of Rain” was lightened.

Added timer to seasonal store to show when items will change.

Text no longer overlaps with other UI elements in the Masterwork support gear blueprints.

The Challenge “Weekly: Darkness Falls” now has a more accurate description.

The Challenge “Weekly: Storm Chaser” now has a description.

Fixed an issue where the Cortex did not always appear when switching between categories.

Updated descriptions for the following challenges: Survival: Made of Brass Survival: Made of Iron Survival: Made of Steel Score: On Target Score: Target Locked Score: Target Eliminated

Shifted the position of the Freelancer enclave leaderboard away from a door.

Clarified the UI text for each Grandmaster difficulty level regarding recommended power levels for activities.

“Friend Bonus” text changed to “Guild Bonus” where applicable.

Guild invites can no longer be sent to players on different gaming platforms.

Quickplay is no longer permanently selected on the Start of Expedition screen.

Freeplay challenges are now sorted into a “Completed” category in the Cortex when finished.

A Primer/Detonator icon was added to the animation shown after crafting an item in the Forge.

Updated the icon for the “Victor’s Resolve” component to better reflect its functionality.

All references to the challenge “Complete all Mission Challenges” was renamed were updated to “Defender of Tarsis.”

Expedition difficulty information was added to the expedition “Tracked” menu.

HUD opacity settings now apply to the player HUD in Fort Tarsis.

Materials sold by the crafting store vendor now specify how many of each material can be purchased.

Salvaging animation latency in the Vault and Forge was reduced.

Various quality of life improvements were made to minor user interface instructions and HUD elements.

Various fixes and visual improvements were made to various armor packs, wraps and decals.

Various UI fixes were made.

Various Cortex and journal entry text and image fixes and improvements were made.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused the Colossus shield to take no damage from projectiles.

Loot drops were removed from the first Ursix encounter in the “What Harken Wants” mission to prevent an exploit.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to spawn behind walls in the “Temple of Scar” mission.

An unintended fog wall was removed from a doorway in the “Temple of Scar” mission.

The large door in the room before the second chest in the “Temple of Scar” mission no longer becomes invisible when the party is defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Sticky Grenade/The Gambit and Aftershock/Sentinel’s Vengeance would detonate immediately when attaching to an enemy’s weak point.

Adjusted a teleport pad position to prevent a player spawning partially under the terrain.

Corrected the location of the echo pool that summons the optional boss during the “Sea of Takaro” event.

Increased the force field size in the “Casja’s Forge” event to prevent players from squeezing through without dropping the relic shard while the forcefield is active.

Fixed an issue preventing Eternal Squall (with multiple charges) from both priming and detonating to trigger a combo.

Moved the boss in the Sentinel Ambush Scar encounter to spawn from a portal instead of a bunker.

Implemented a change that un-spawns/removes any additional enemies Vara has spawned once she is defeated.

Interceptor cluster mine now explodes properly when colliding with a Titan.

Fixed a bug that caused some players to get trapped under the Forge in rare instances.

Fixed a bug that caused the loot from Seelos’ defeat to be trapped inside her force field.

Players will now get a party gather warning when standing near the door of the “Temple of Scar” boss arena.

Party gather messages no longer appear at the edges of the “Temple of Scar” boss arena.

Players can now use matchmaking to join in-progress trials in the “Fortress of Dawn” mission.

The Colossus shield bar no longer disappears when the player tries to open the shield immediately after the bar has fully recharged.

Interceptor and Ranger support pieces no longer drop with combo bonuses that are only apply to specific gear pieces. (Example: Combo Aura Effect % on a Target Beacon)

Fixed an issue where health and ammo were not spawning correctly in some instances.

Fixed an issue that caused the elemental icons on a Storm’s ultimate to be off by one when a player repeatedly pressed the right trigger button.

Fixed geometry at a number of locations to prevent Freelancers from going out of bounds.

Various fixes and improvements to Cataclysm content update.

Various fixes and improvements to non-Cataclysm base game content.

Story, Cinematics & Audio

Added the ability to skip cinematics if everyone in the squad agrees. Hold the appropriate button to vote to skip the cinematic scene. ( B on Xbox One, Circle on PS4, Esc on PC ).

B on Xbox One, Circle on PS4, Esc on PC Fixed a rare crash in audio loading code.

Corrected the lighting of the cinematic scene that occurs after Vara is defeated.

Fixed a bug that prevented the proper music from loading during Vara/Harken cinematic scenes in Cataclysm content.

Corrected various music cues during some contract missions.

Interactable content in Brin’s role-playing episodes is no longer gated by ambient radio recordings; these ambient episodes now occur at the end of the role-playing arc.

Fixed an issue that caused Owen to disappear from a cutscene on rare occasion.

Various fixes and improvements to audio issues.

Other General Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused an Infinite Load when loading in the Cataclysm if graphics settings were set to “Low”.

Fixed an issue causing some players to get stuck at the “End of Expedition” screen after exiting the “Start of Expedition” screen.

Fixed an occasional crash that occurred when changing weapons/gear caused an “Old item not loaded” error message.

Fixed a bug that stretched game display elements when playing the game on ultrawide monitors (21:9 ratio).

Visual effects improved to better balanced nighttime visual environment and performance optimization.

Fixed an issue with the Sniper laser being green at night, and the beam lighting being too intense.

Various art fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck at “Recording Victory” after ending Quickplay.

