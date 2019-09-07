SEGA has published its full schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, revealing when we’ll get to hear more about Persona 5 Royal, Shenmue III, the newly-announced Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the upcoming Guilty Gear game, and more.

The schedule (courtesy of Gematsu) is as follows:

September 12 (YouTube)

10:45 to 11:30 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #1

11:45 to 12:15 – Shenmue III Stage – Shenmue III director Yu Suzuki and guests introduce the features and core of the game, as well as discuss the impressions left by previous entries and the guests thoughts on playing the upcoming sequel. Featuring Yu Suzuki (Ys Net prseident / director and writer), and guests Masaya Matsukaze (Ryo Hazuki voice actor) and Haruka Terui (Shenhua Ling voice actor).

12:30 to 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. New footage will debut. An introduction to the game and its new protagonist, new setting, and new game systems. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), Hiroyuki Sakamoto (producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage

15:30 to 16:00 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Special Stage

September 13 (YouTube)

11:45 to 12:15 – New Guilty Gear Stage – The latest information on the latest entry in the Guilty Gear series due out in 2020. Featuring Daisuke Ishiwatari (Arc System Works general director) and Akira Katano (Arc System Works director).

12:30 to 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction of the title’s adventure and battle parts through live gameplay. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), Hiroyuki Sakamoto (producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #2:

15:30 to 16:00 – Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Stage

16:15 to 16:45 – Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Stage

September 14 (YouTube)

10:10 to 11:15 – Persona 5 Royal Special Talk Show – An introduction to the new elements of Persona 5 Royal together with live gameplay. A secret guest may also appear… Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer), and guests Jun Fukuyama (protagonist voice actor), Ikue Ootani (Morgana voice actor), Yumi Uchiyama (Ichiko Oya voice actor), Tomomi Isomura (Hifumi Togo voice actor), and more.

11:30 to 12:15 – Granblue Fantasy: Versus Special Stage

12:30 to 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction to the story with the debut of new dramatic video scenes. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #3

15:30 to 16:00 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage

16:15 to 16:45 – Phantasy Star Online 2 TV Anime Information Stage

September 15 (YouTube)

10:20 to 11:00 – Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Stage

11:15 to 12:15 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Laetst Update Information Stage

12:30 to 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction to the characters. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), and guests Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor) and Sumire Uesaka (Saeko Mukouda voice actor).

14:30 to 15:00 – Yakuza Online Stage

15:15 to 15:45 – Sega Ages Stage

16:00 to 16:45 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #4

All times are local. For conversion, use timeanddate.com.

[Source: Gematsu]