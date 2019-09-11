Kojima and his team plan to go all out with Death Stranding at Tokyo Game Show, evidenced by the three stage presentations scheduled for the game. Two of these events will include lengthy gameplay demos. Thankfully, all of them will be streamed live online. The festivities will get going early on the morning of September 12th for most Western audiences and late at night on September 11th for others. Ensuring fans the world over have access to the streams, Kojima’s personal assistant Ayako Terashima released a schedule.

Check out the full schedule in the following tweet from Terashima:

For those who can’t come to TGS 2019, no worries, you can watch DEATH STRANDING stage show presented by Hideo Kojima on live stream!https://t.co/9j8Lfz2Jbt

9/11 11:30pm PST

9/14 0:00am PST

9/15 0:00am PST#DEATHSTRANDING #TGS2019 pic.twitter.com/nCQbpbMuuv — Ayako (Touchy!) (@Kaizerkunkun) September 11, 2019

Death Stranding’s first event will be a 49-minute gameplay demo, showcased at 11:30pm PST on September 11th. For this particular showcase, Kojima shared more about what the demo will contain. According to a recent post on the creator’s Twitter account, the lengthy footage will feature one of the game’s first missions, so audiences can better understand “the basic flow” of Death Stranding.

In a subsequent tweet, Kojima elaborated further. The 49-minute gameplay demo is meant to answer questions many still have about the game, though Kojima would much rather leave everything as a surprise. In the post providing this bit of insight, Kojima also attached a personal message to fans. See it linked below:

DS is a totally new game and I’ve revealed many info(hint) so as a game creator I’d like you to play without any info and enjoy the surprise by discovering yourself. But since many people say they don’t know what’s the game is about, I decided to introduce the basic gameplay. pic.twitter.com/txoJeHS9QG — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 11, 2019

The presentation slated for September 14th, according to Kojima, will unveil 30 minutes of gameplay footage played live on stream. Finally, the event on the 15th is reserved for a “fan day,” with Death Stranding’s Japanese voice actors in attendance. Full details on exactly how the fan day will pan out remain unknown.

Death Stranding launches later this year for the PS4 on November 8th.

[Source: Ayako Terashima and Hideo Kojima on Twitter]