As cross-platform play becomes more relevant, more developers have been enabling the feature across the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4. And now, Sony has given the OK to add three more games to the list: Hi-Rez Studios’ Paladins, SMITE, and Realm Royale will all be getting cross-platform support across PS4 systems. In fact, the feature is live on Paladins today, September 11, 2019.

Players who intend to utilize this feature across Hi-Rez Studios’ various multiplayer games are encouraged to create a Hi-Rez Studios account. This will allow users to pick up and play on any platform with their progression in tact. This unified account can be carried across a number of devices without the risk of having to start over, although it is not required to have an account to enjoy cross-platform play.

Hi-Rez Studios has a helpful FAQ guide to assist with all your questions about cross-platform support. SMITE, Realm Royale, and Paladins will all feature cross-platform global leaderboards, a universal friends list, cross-platform voice chat, and other easy to use features that unify all platforms. In addition, all games across all platforms will be updated simultaneously to ensure all players are on the same page.

You can check out the hilarious trailer advertising the feature across Hi-Rez Studios’ games below:

Sony has been late to the party with enabling cross-platform play on its games. However, it seems the company is coming around and slowly allowing developers to enable the feature across various titles. Games like Fortnite and Rocket League were some of the first ones to get PS4 cross-platform support, with a handful of others to follow.

We don’t have an exact date for when PS4 cross-platform support will roll out in SMITE and Realm Royale, but when we do, we’ll be sure to let you know.

So what do you think about Sony coming around and allowing more developers to enable cross-platform support with its games? Is this a sign for what’s to come? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Hi-Rez Studios]