Well, talk about a mash-up that nobody expected. The deity-centric MOBA brawler SMITE will be getting some familiar faces in the form of Aang, Zuko, and Korra from the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. After all, haven’t you always wanted to watch a 12-year-old boy with a flying bison punch C’thulhu? That’s the world I want to live in. The addition was announced today during the preamble to Geoff Keighley’s Day of the Devs live stream gaming event. The trio of fighters will make their way to SMITE in a special crossover battle pass that releases sometime in July. Important to note here that these are simply skins for existing Gods already in the game and not new, wholly original characters based on Avatar. Always read the fine print, kids.

Water.

Earth.

Fire.

Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Now, they’re coming to the Battleground! SMITE is teaming up with @Nickelodeon for our next Battle Pass, featuring characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra! pic.twitter.com/htwDoYTz26 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) June 22, 2020

The addition of these beloved characters isn’t too big of a shock given that SMITE has been known to occasionally dip its feet in the waters of cross-promotion, having recently done an event with the Rooster Teeth-produced anime RWBY. That said, it is a bummer that Aang and the gang aren’t being added as fully realized additions but as skins for Gods already in the game. Merlin gets an Aang skin, Susano gets Zuko, and Skadi can be made to look like Korra. The skins are coming as part of the next battle pass.

Even if it’s a bit of a bummer to see that the Avatar characters are nothing more than skins, it’s still a cool crossover that looks to capitalize on the reinvigoration of the Nickelodeon franchise that’s seen new life after being released on Netflix this year. Expect more info on other goodies awaiting fans when the SMITE battle pass releases in July.