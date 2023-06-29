Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance Revealed, Features Multiple Playable Characters

GameMill Entertainment is known for its licensed Nickelodeon games, and now it is adding yet another franchise to that stable. The company announced Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, which is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the fall.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance takes players through some of the show’s events

GameMill didn’t disclose how much it will cost. Pre-orders should be live soon, though (the trailer says “now” but that didn’t seem to be accurate for any of the digital or physical storefronts).

According to IGN‘s exclusive reveal, Quest for Balance will be an action game that will feature solo play, as well as two-player online and offline co-op. There will be nine different characters, the four bending elements (wind, earth, fire, and water), side quests, upgrades, and interactions from characters from the franchise. Only Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara were revealed as playable characters (it was implied that Zuko will be part of the roster, too).

And while it remains to be seen how it follows the animated series, GameMill noted that players can “replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever [they] choose to experience [their] favorite moments from the series.”

This game seemed to have leaked in August 2022, as a listing for a game with Quest for Balance’s exact subtitle went live on Amazon Japan. The listing was later deleted. Avatar News also reported of a RPG (or action game) that was in development as of February 2022, which might have been Quest for Balance.

This will be the first console game in the Avatar world in quite some time, as PlatinumGames’ widely panned The Legend of Korra game was released in 2014 (and then delisted at the end of 2017). Quest for Balance is not even the only Avatar game coming in 2023 since Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is slated for December. However, that open-world title is based in the Avatar film series created by James Cameron.