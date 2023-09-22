Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance Launches With New Trailer

A new Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance trailer has been released to celebrate the launch of the Nickelodeon and GameMill Entertainment game.

What do you do in Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance?

“Relive unforgettable moments from the Avatar series while navigating fun and challenging puzzles based on the four elements,” reads the game‘s description. “Explore key locations across the four nations as you interact with iconic characters, complete side quests, upgrade your abilities, and defeat the adversaries from the Fire Nation. Made with family play in mind, journey solo or together in exciting two-player local and online co-op as nine different characters.”

You can watch the Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance trailer on YouTube below:

According to a recent press release, the game’s key features include:

Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series.

Explore the World of Avatar as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara.

Master the Elements by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air.

Restore Balance to the World by using your upgradable elemental abilities and a mix of bending-based combos to defeat the adversarial soldiers of the Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC