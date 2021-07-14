Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is an upcoming fighting game featuring a roster of Nickelodeon’s most popular characters coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this fall. The game features prominent faces such as Spongebob from Spongebob Squarepants, Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as older Nickelodeon characters like Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy.

If it wasn’t obvious enough, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl shares a lot of similarities with Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. fighting game series—not that that’s a bad thing! Notably, more characters on the roster will be announced at a later date, meaning fans of other Nickelodeon series’ may still get to see their favorite characters in the game (give me CatDog or Angry Beavers and I will insta-buy).

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will feature both single-player and multiplayer mode, with local and online support for up to four players. Additionally, the game has 20 confirmed levels from various Nickelodeon series, such as Jellyfish Fields and the Flying Dutchman from Spongebob, and many other locations from various series. Interestingly, the Western Air Temple from Avatar: The Last Airbender is also included, meaning there’s a good chance we’ll see the addition of Aang or other characters from that series in the future.

Below is a list of all of the confirmed playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. More are expected to be announced in the future:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

GameMill Entertainment, who previously released the Nickelodeon Kart Racers series of games, is publishing the game. Developing is studio Ludosity, who developed 2016’s Little Dew as well as Slap City, another platformer-style fighting game released in 2018 for the PC via Steam.

You can check out the official announcement trailer below:

What Nickelodeon character would you like to see added to the roster? Timmy Turner from Fairly Odd Parents? Jimmy Neutron? XJ9 from My Life as a Teenage Robot? Let us know in the comments below!

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

[Source: IGN]