Jimmy Neutron Moves Detailed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

The recently announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will see the inclusion of Jimmy Neutron into the game, and now we know exactly type of moves he’ll have when the game launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC later in 2023.

What are Jimmy Neutron’s moves in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2?

In a recent video from the game’s official Twitter Account, the moveset for Neutron is revealed, with the character being described as a “defensive zoner.” Neutron comes equipped with a variety of his most notable inventions, including a wristwatch laser, a toaster that can fire missiles, and his robot dog, Goddard.

During matches, Neutron will be able to summon Goddard onto the field by using the special button. From there, players can control Goddard instead of Neutron, and can attack with lasers or missiles, biting opponents, or even exploding upon contact if the dog runs right into an enemy.

Other moves for Neutron include a rocket that players can control during its charging cycle, after which it will fly off in those directors. The character can also enter his Super Bubble Gum Mobile, a giant yellow bubble that encases him. Neutron’s normal attacks also help lean into his defensive build, with most of his standard moves featuring slaps that push opposing players back.

Despite being a more defensive character, Neutron’s main weakness comes in his ability to recover from hits and get back onto the stage. His recovery move sees him get into a floating rafting tube, which takes some time to float up to the edges of the stage in case he gets knocked off.

The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released in 2021, featuring 25 playable characters in total by the end of its time being updated. It’s currently unclear whether or not every character will be returning for the sequel, but the trailer does show many that were in the original.