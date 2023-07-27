Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveal Trailer Shows Squidward, Jimmy Neutron

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl only came out in 2021, but it’s already got a sequel on the way. Developer Ludosity announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC later in 2023.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has all sorts of new and old characters

The exclusive reveal trailer from IGN shows that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has a lot in common with its predecessor. It’s got many of the same characters like April O’Neil, SpongeBob, Garfield, Korra, Rocko, Aang, Lincoln Loud, Patrick Star, Nigel Thornberry, Jenny Wakeman, Donatello, Danny Phantom, Raphael, Ren, Invader Zim, and Reptar. It even has some of the same stages, which the trailer even points out by doing directly comparing the sequel’s visual upgrades. However, it also has two new fighters, including Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants and Jimmy Neutron.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2has other new features, too. Its campaign is a roguelike that has players going up against Danny Phantom villain Vlad Plasmius. The campaign will sit alongside new mini-games that can be played solo or competitively. The online multiplayer, on the other hand, will support full cross-platform play and “enhanced netcode.”

And regardless of the general similarities, the team claims that it has been “rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up” with refined visuals, audio, animation, modes stages, mechanics, taunts, and move sets, which were “competitively tuned for all levels of play.” There are also new Supers that give players even more options during fights.

This brawler will now support voice acting from the start. The previous game was widely maligned for its lack of voiced characters, which was addressed in a later patch that coincided with its launch on PlayStation Plus. Ludosity only revealed that Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will be returning as SpongeBob and Patrick, respectively, but specified that all playable characters will still have voice acting.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will also have a $49.99 standard edition and two special editions. The Digital Deluxe version will be $69.99 and include a discount on the season pass. The $79.99 Ultimate Edition has the season pass and one extra costume for every character.

The season pass by itself is $24.99 and includes four new DLC characters and an exclusive SpongeBob Quickster costume based on the one of the Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy episodes. The four characters will be $6.99 each when they are released next year and come with three skins. Pre-ordering any version will unlock a new skin for Patrick.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has been an open secret for some time, as bits about it have been leaking out throughout the last few months.