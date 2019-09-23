Borderlands 3 is already a success, as it moved five million units worldwide in just five days on the market. This commercial achievement has turned the Borderlands series overall into 2K’s second billion-dollar franchise, according to the publisher’s recent press release. Additionally, due to selling 50% more copies in the first five days than its predecessor Borderlands 2 did, the third mainline entry has become 2K’s fastest-selling title in history.

These aren’t the only sales records broken by Gearbox Software’s latest project. Thanks to more than 70% of consumers purchasing the game via digital storefronts, Borderlands 3 amassed the highest percentage of digital sales among 2K’s “cross-platform, cross-distribution title[s].” Furthermore, the game broke preorder sales records on the Epic Games Store and delivered the highest preorder sales for any title in 2K’s lengthy history. Unsurprisingly, this all translates to Borderlands 3 outselling even the publisher’s sales expectations.

In a press release, the company also boasted of the first-person shooter’s Twitch streaming numbers. On launch day, Borderlands 3 quickly became the most-watched title on the platform. It’s remained in the platform’s top five most-watched games since then, though it did receive a massive drop in views the week after launch.

Still, the latest Borderlands is outperforming the series’ sequel on Twitch, already generating more than 14 million hours of content watched. According to 2K, this represents more than half of what Borderlands 2 has achieved in the seven years since its initial release.

Borderlands 3 is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. With the Halloween season nearly upon us, fans will have more content to explore. Starting next month, Gearbox plans to release the free Bloody Harvest update, introducing a new area, enemies, boss, gear, and more.