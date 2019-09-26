Although Borderlands 3 reviewed fairly well and has sold over five million copies in only five days, the game has a handful of performance and UI issues that developer Gearbox intends on addressing. Luckily, a new update is live for PS4 right now, fixing many issues with the game’s performance and user interface. Gearbox plans to continue issuing updates to make sure the game runs as smoothly as possible.

Some technical issues were mild, only impacting framerate or visuals, while other problems forced players to have to completely restart the game. As such, Gearbox is still hard at work on fixes and users are encouraged to open a support ticket to inform the developer of any other issues that arise.

You can find the full list of September 26, 2019 patch notes below:

Performance

[PC Only] Reduced the amount of texture streaming that was occurring when aiming down sights.

Reduced the amount of texture streaming that was occurring when aiming down sights. Addressed a reported concern where certain users with a lot of people in their friend’s list saw more frequent hitching.

Implementing General stability improvements.

General Fixes and Improvements

Addressed a reported issue where KillaVolt’s Shield Storm attack does not disable the tiles around KillaVolt, resulting in the entire floor being activated (oops).

Addressed a potential progression blocker in the mission “Footsteps of Giants”.

Addressed a reported issue where Guardian Rank had the potential to become non-functional and/or the player could potentially lose Guardian Rank tokens into the negatives.

Modified vending machines so it will now sort items by rarity.

Console FOV is now set to 75 by default. This will not affect players who have already started the game.

Special prompts for particle text (Tediore guns, “critical”, “immune”) are now properly localized.

Addressed a reported concern that certain players experienced where their vehicle’s boost could continue into the next map.

Addressed a reported concern with “Porcelain Pipe Bomb” where it set off multiple explosions when colliding with objects.

This grenade was never meant to explode multiple times. All enemies in the Borderlands universe are now safe from being instantly melted by radioactive poop.

UI

Adjusted the verbiage for “left stick” and “right stick” inside the Russian localized version of the control options screen.

Addressed a reported issue where certain users experienced a failure of the audio to play when spending skill points in the UI.

The text is now correctly marked “invalid” when you enter an invalid e-mail address on the SHiFT account creation page.

Addressed a reported issue where the item of the day item card would flash briefly before displaying on vending machines.

Addressed a reported concern that certain players were served an unread mail icon when they didn’t have mail to read.

Iron Bear button prompts will now correctly update if you re-bind your controls.

Modified various features and elements of Crazy Earl’s store.

Addressed a reported issue where subtitles wouldn’t display until after the initial cutscene.

Addressed an issue experienced by certain players that social notifications could become stuck on-screen.

Addressed a player concern that certain item preview images were failing to load inside the player bank.

[PC Only] Addressed an issue reported by certain PC players where the focus from the mouse’s last known location was sticking around even when playing with a gamepad.

Addressed an issue reported by certain PC players where the focus from the mouse’s last known location was sticking around even when playing with a gamepad. Addressed an issue reported by certain players where the cursor would snap to an unintended location in the UI.

Splitscreen and Online Multiplayer

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that the dialog volume faded too low before switching to ECHO audio during split-screen gameplay.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that sounds were quiet or missing for the second split-screen player if they move too far from player one.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that 3-player groups were having trouble matchmaking with an additional solo player.

Addressed a reported concerned experienced by certain players that in split-screen one player’s sprinting animation could be interrupted by the other player opening the ECHO menu.

Addressed a concern reported by certain players that in split-screen where one player’s aiming down sights could be interrupted by the other player opening the ECHO menu.

Addressed a handful of reported client replication issues:

– Addressed Tina’s pizza bomb so it displays correctly for clients.

– Modified certain audio elements that were reportedly looping for clients.

– Addressed a reported player concern so the Guardian Skill “Dead Man’s Hand” now functions property.

– Addressed Tina’s pizza bomb so it displays correctly for clients. – Modified certain audio elements that were reportedly looping for clients. – Addressed a reported player concern so the Guardian Skill “Dead Man’s Hand” now functions property. Player icons are now pinned to the side of the mini-map when playing in any kind of multiplayer.

Have you run into any game breaking bugs while playing Borderlands 3? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Borderlands.com]