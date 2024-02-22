Helldivers 2 Update Kicks Idle Players Hogging on Servers

Arrowhead Game Studios has rolled out a new Helldivers 2 update for both the PS5 and PC, addressing a common complaint. In the midst of the game’s server load issues, a considerable number of players resorted to idling to stay logged in and avoid queues, denying other players the opportunity to log in. The latest patch boots players who remain idle for 15 minutes.

Patch notes and an updated list of known issues are as follows:

Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players’ ships.

Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.

Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.

Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam’s “verify integrity” step.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.

Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic

Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.

Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.

Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.

Known issues