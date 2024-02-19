Helldivers 2’s Popularity Throws Dev Off as It Struggles to Increase Server Capacity

Helldivers 2 has broken GTA V‘s concurrent player record on Steam, and such is the game’s unexpected popularity that developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been forced to introduce a player cap to manager server load. The good news is that this concurrent player limit is temporary and Arrowhead is working with Sony to increase capacity.

Arrowhead “working around the clock” to resolve Helldivers 2 server issues

In a message on its official Discord channel, Arrowhead said that it’s “working around the clock” with partners (i.e. Sony) to resolve the ongoing issues. Much of the game’s problems stem from servers buckling under increasing load on both the PS5 and PC.

“While we’ve been able to mitigte some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers,” part of the message reads. “Therefore, we’ve had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised. If you have progression-related issues, please restart the game in order for things to sync back up.”

Helldivers 2 has also broken concurrent player records set by Starfield, Counter-Strike, and Destiny.