Helldivers 2 Is a ‘Success’ and There Won’t Be Any PvP to Boost Player Count

Helldivers 2 was a “success” right out of the gate but developer Arrowhead Game Studios has no plans to capitalize on that success with a player-versus-player (PvP) mode. The studio confirmed as much in response to fans who believe that the game can “steal” some of the Call of Duty player base with PvP content.

Why Helldivers 2 won’t get a PvP mode

Some players have been pointing out that Helldivers 2’s player count surpassed that of Call of Duty on Steam, leading to Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt expressing discomfort with such comparisons. “We will do our best to build Helldivers 2 into a long lasting and successful game and a beloved IP, but it hasn’t happened over night,” he said.

In response to a fan who then suggested adding a PvP mode, Pilestedt said that Helldivers 2 will never get such content because PvP has the tendency to make things “toxic.”

Hey; We'll "never" add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community.



We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side! — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 14, 2024

In a separate tweet, Pilestedt reiterated that Helldivers 2 is a success for Arrowhead, and as a result, the studio is going on a hiring spree to “accelerate and beef up” its content plans. Arrowhead is looking for senior developers across all disciplines, with Pilestedt stating that there’s an open application for all experienced devs.