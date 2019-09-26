Outbreak Day is officially upon us and, as usual, Naughty Dog announced a bevy of new gear that fans can get their hands on. New merchandise for The Last of Us Part II includes a new statue and art book from Dark Horse, a free PS4 theme, items from the PlayStation Gear Store, and more.

The studio teamed with Dark Horse once again for a new statue and art book. This time, Ellie is the center of attention in a figure that stands 12 inches tall. The polyresin statue designed by Naughty Dog character artists depicts Ellie standing and ready to attack, her bow drawn low in front of her. Preorders are currently live for the $180 figure, which will ship sometime between May and August of 2020.

Additionally, Dark Horse will launch an art book called The Art of The Last of Us Part II, which is “an exhaustive collection of hundreds of pieces of original concept art, character art, and more” from the sequel. It doesn’t yet have a price, but such details should surface on September 30th when preorders open. The art book will release on March 3, 2020.

Get a look at both the statue and art book in the image below:

Fans looking to celebrate Outbreak Day for no extra cost can now download a brand-new PS4 theme for free. The Last of Us Part II Grunge Theme features new music from the title, animations, and new art. There’s also a PS4 theme and avatar sale dedicated to TLoU that’s currently running. From now until October 1st, PS4 owners will be able to grab TLoU-specific themes and avatars for 50 percent off.

See the new theme in the following picture:

Lastly, new merchandise for Outbreak Day 2019 has been added to the PlayStation Gear Store. The collection now features Joel and Ellie graphic tees, a TLoU logo hat and shirt, and a Firefly logo hat. A sale also went live on the Gear Store today, discounting 20 percent off of all TLoU-related items from now until September 29th.

To get the community involved, Naughty Dog’s blog post on Outbreak Day also offered details on an Ellie cosplay guide and upcoming contest. The latter will see winners of a Photo Mode contest when signed Outbreak Day posters. This Photo Mode competition will kick off on October 1st, once The Last of Us Remastered becomes free via PS Plus.

The Last of Us Part II will launch early next year on February 21, 2020 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Naughty Dog Blog]