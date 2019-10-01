Death Stranding will be getting a companion album called Timefall, featuring eight tracks of original music inspired by the game and its themes. Timefall will be available digitally through the game’s Special Edition and Collector’s Edition, and is a result of a partnership between Sony and RCA Records. You can check out a track from the album titled “Death Stranding” by the Scottish anthemic electro-pop group CHVRCHES right now for free.

Here’s the official album cover:

While it’s unclear if the record will be made available for purchase in physical format, you will likely be able to purchase it digitally (or at least listen on Spotify) if you’re unable to get your hands on one of the game’s special editions.

The full track listing is as follows:

Trigger – Major Lazer x Khalid Ghost – Au/Ra x Alan Walker Death Stranding – CHVRCHES YELLOW BOX – The Neighbourhood Meanwhile… In Genova – The S.L.P. Ludens – Bring Me the Horizon Born in The Slumber – Flora Cash Sing to Me – MISSIO

The game recently went gold, meaning it’s ready for printing and certification. It also means it’s on target for its November release date. Remember, you can still preorder the base version of Death Stranding through Amazon here. It’ll arrive on PS4 on November 8, 2019. We won’t have to wait much longer to uncover the mysteries of Death Stranding!

Will you be picking up Timefall with your copy of Death Stranding? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]

