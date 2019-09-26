PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Kojima Productions Celebrates as Death Stranding Goes Gold

death stranding gone gold

There’s still a little over a month left to go before Death Stranding lands on store shelves. The team at Kojima Productions is celebrating a milestone that will likely ensure the release date remains intact. Death Stranding has officially gone gold, meaning production is complete (for the most part) and ready for manufacturing. Hideo Kojima shared the news on his Twitter profile, alongside images of the gold master disc and a very happy Kojima Productions development team.

Check out Kojima’s post in the following tweet:

The Death Stranding crew isn’t the only one raising their glasses to a job well done. All the way from Amsterdam, Guerrilla Games joined in on the celebration, too. Kojima Productions reached out to the Horizon Zero Dawn studio, offering thanks for the support and use of the Decima Engine.

Hermen Hulst, Guerrilla’s Managing Director and Co-Founder, shared a post of his own, to congratulate Kojima Productions.

This has been a big week for Death Stranding. In addition to the game’s going gold, Sony unveiled a limited edition PS4 Pro, specially designed with Kojima’s latest in mind. The bundle, which is currently available to preorder, features an orange translucent DualShock 4, inspired by BB’s Pod.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]