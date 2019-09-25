Anyone in the market for a PlayStation 4? Sony is adding a newly designed console to the still growing family of hardware, and it’s inspired by Death Stranding. The gorgeous piece of hardware is a custom 1TB PS4 Pro, featuring a white matte finish. On the top of the console are two distinct BT handprints, positioned to mimic the shape of the world’s continents. This console’s limited edition DualShock 4 is special too, thanks to its orange translucent color meant to replicate the look of BB’s Pod. As such, when playing Death Stranding this fall, those who own the controller will truly feel as though they’re rocking BB whenever the game requires.

Priced at $399 USD/$499 CAD, the Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle will arrive on November 8th. Consumers should expect the console itself, the BB-inspired DualShock 4, and a physical copy of Kojima’s latest packaged within it. At the time of writing, preorders for the limited edition console are not live on Amazon. However, they are available on Best Buy and GameStop’s online storefronts.

For a good look at the limited edition console’s packaging, see the image down below:

Sony unveiled the shiny new hardware during the most recent State of Play, showing it off in the following trailer:

State of Play was filled with quite a few other promising announcements, as well. The Last of Us Part II, for instance, finally has a launch date. In addition, two PlayStation exclusives are coming to October 2019’s PS Plus lineup, L.A. Noire has made its way to PSVR, and CoD fans got a new look at Modern Warfare’s story.

Death Stranding will come to the PlayStation 4 later this year on November 8th. On November 12th, fans will be able to get their hands on a hardcover art book, The Art of Death Stranding.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]