If you’re looking for the Phantom Thieves to steal your heart again, today some of Game Informer’s interview with Shigenori Soejima was leaked, and part of it included a solid release window for Persona 5 Royal.

The interview is supposed to run in the November 2019 issue of Game Informer, which is due to hit shelves “in the coming weeks.” The interview is with Shigenori Soejima, the character designer on many Atlus’ video games, including the Persona series. While the picture only contains a small section of the interview, it does including the very ending of the interview, which is the following line:

(Cathrine: Full Body available now, Persona 5 Royal in March 2020)

While Persona 5 Royal comes out in Japan on October 31st, the game still hasn’t gotten a US release date or window outside of “Spring 2020.” The interview with Game Informer manages to nail it down to something a little more specific. Of course, there’s also always the possibility that this is a mistake or printing error, so it probably should still be taken with a grain of salt as any other rumor would be, at least until an official announcement.

Persona 5 originally came out on April 4th, 2017, for both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. While the game was extremely well received at launch, and you can read our full review of it, Atlas has been busy working on adding more. Besides a pair of spin-off games with rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and the upcoming hack and slash Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, Atlas has also been working on Persona 5 Royal, which will serve as an updated re-release of the original game. This version will include a new party member named Kasumi Yoshizawa, new enemies to fight, more music tracks, and a new third school term event that sees many of the character relations flipped in weird ways that don’t yet fully make sense. Thankfully, you’ll be there to figure it all out.