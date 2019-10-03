The Chinese developed Ling: A Road Alone from publisher Winking Entertainment (Reborn: A Samurai Awakens) and developer Chautauqua Software is out now on the PS4 for Western audiences. This top-down hack and slash title, which first appeared on Steam last month, can be purchased on PSN for $7.99 or £7.99 in the United States and Europe, respectively. At the time of writing, the US PlayStation Store has the title available at a 10 percent discount, bringing the price down to $7.19. This sale price ends in a couple of weeks on October 17th.

For a glimpse of just what kind of action Ling: A Road Alone has on offer, check out the following trailer:

In Ling: A Road Alone, players take on a long and solitary journey, as the title suggests. The protagonist is on an adventure to find his true self, which leads him through snowy mountaintops to terrain where little more than sand dunes await on the horizon. He aims to get to a particular landmark at all costs, knowing full well the trek ahead will not be without more than its fair share of hardships.

The road he travels is filled to the brim with obstacles of various kinds. Most notably, regular enemies and bosses of unique playstyles provide an incredible challenge. To combat them, players have several types of distinguished gameplay mechanics at their disposal. “Hit feedback” counts as one such mechanic, requiring impeccable timing on the player’s part. Apparently, this mechanic is useful throughout Ling: A Road Alone’s entirety.

