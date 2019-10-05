Hello Games recently released No Man’s Sky Beyond patch 2.13, making a number of visual improvements alongside fixing stability issues across all platforms.

Full patch notes are as follows:

PC players should be aware that 2.13 changes the metadata format for some alien and mission dialogue. As a result, mods that change this data may crash the game. Therefore, the DisableMods.txt is restored by default while players verify their mods.

Fixed a significant number of crashes and functionality issues with fleets and freighters in multiplayer.

Added support for correctly scaling the HUD and other visual elements for 4K.

Added support for correctly scaling the HUD and other visual elements when using alternative aspect ratios such as 21:9.

Added the ability to customise your HUD scale.

Added support for custom resolution scaling when playing on PC in borderless mode.

Added the ability to toggle AutoPower mode on at the Base Computer in Creative Mode. This supplies power by default to all props without having to place wires or generators.

Improved the Survey Device to allow players to select which type of hotspot they would like to search for.

Balanced the yields for mineral hotspots, particularly activated stellar metal deposits.

Increased the local area complexity limit, to allow more objects to be placed in a small area.

Optimised a number of base parts that used up a large proportion of the local complexity limit.

Fixed an issue where players were occasionally unable to snap wires to base parts.

Fixed an issue where wires would unsnap from base parts when leaving the base.

Fixed an issue that causes players to fall through the floor when an item they are interacting with is deleted or network refreshed.

Fixed an issue that removed the portal glyphs from screenshot mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in a loop when trying to return the Mind Arc to Artemis.

Added a tip message when pinning a product that you do not know the recipe for.

Fixed an issue where collision on scientific frigates could eject players into space.

Fixed a number of interaction progress issues that were preventing a large number of NPC and other planetary encounters from being selected.

Fixed an issue that could cause space combat tips to stretch across the whole screen.

Added a welcome message to the ship HUD when landing at Space Stations.

Fixed an issue that charged players for a purchase but did not reward the item because their inventory was full.

Fixed an issue where predators could circle their targets endlessly without ever attacking.

Markers for locations that are not onboard the Space Anomaly are now hidden when you are inside the Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to build traps around Portal exits.

Fixed an issue that caused some base parts (particularly refiners) to reset when the player left their freighter or current planet.

Correctly enabled power on Carbon Planters, allowing their plants to grow.

Replaced the previous HBAO implementation with a newer and higher-quality temporal AO solution.

Introduced a number of significant CPU optimisations.

Improved the management of graphics memory pools.

Introduced a number of memory optimisations for Xbox 1.

Optimised the memory usage of interaction dialogue.

Applied a series of optimisations to water rendering.

Introduced a number of smaller general optimisations.

Upgraded OpenVR to the latest release.

Fixed a number of minor LODing issues.

Fixed an issue that caused friend’s bases to be named incorrectly.

Fixed a number of issues where the visuals and animations of base parts did not accurately reflect their power status.

Reduced the intensity of the glow on Light Boxes.

Fixed a number of collision issues with base parts.

Fixed an issue that caused a red debug box to be visible in underwater crashed ship scenes.

Fixed an issue that could cause distress beacons to be spawned inside some large crashed ships.

Added the full description of a base part to the Build Menu popup.

Added a preview of a base part’s power usage to the Build Menu popup.

Fixed a number of small visual issues with base parts.

Improved the camera on the Battery interaction.

Added audio to the Battery and Biofuel Reactor.

Added audio to the Sphere Creator.

Improved the audio when placing wires.

Added audio when physically interacting with the UI in VR.

Balanced the volume of the doors on the Space Anomaly.

Added audio when switching sub-inventories.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to delete objects other players are interacting with.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Sphere Creator to fail to create a sphere.

Fixed an issue that caused wiring indicators to remain visible in the world when not wiring.

The Short-Range Teleporter now correctly uses Portal Wires rather than standard electrical wiring to determine network connectivity.

Fixed a number of incorrect values being displayed in the UI for industrial parts.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fleet Terminals to be hard to place in freighters.

Improved the clarity of hotspot icons when surveying.

Added hotspot icons to the compass.

Added off-screen tracker arrows to hotspot markers.

Fixed an issue that caused only one storage container to be available from the Construction Research Unit on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that caused creature vocals to play inconsistently.

Fixed an issue that caused vibration not to work on Move controllers.

Fixed an issue that cause alien interactions to always return a negative result.

Fixed a number of issues with the ‘Most Recent’ filter for the Space Anomaly teleporter.

Fixed a number of UI issues with the Base Computer, including fixes for taking screenshots.

Added distinct visuals for markers when network players are in their ships.

Fixed a number of networking issues that could cause objects to become invisible.

Improved the robustness of Steam matchmaking when connections drop out.

Fixed an issue that caused creaturing riding control tips to have a missing icon in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused one Knowledge Stone to activate all Knowledge Stones on a Monolith.

Fixed an issue that caused chat messages to be sent from pinned missions when the mission was not selected.

Fixed a number of missing or incorrect control icons.

Fixed an issue that caused the action for quickly cycling weapons not to work on Xbox 1.

Fixed an issue that caused lighting settings to pop when boarding the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of issues with the patch notes popup on GoG and Xbox.

Fixed a number of clipping issues with compass markers in VR.

Offscreen markers are now correctly hidden in VR when the frontend is open.

Fixed an issue that caused an extra dialogue UI layer with hardcoded text to appear when backing out of some shop interactions.

Fixed an issue that caused inventory slots to flash rapidly when using the mouse to change subinventories.

Fixed an issue that allowed RGB system access even when the hyperdrive was damaged or partially installed.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Rocket Boots to function even when they were damaged or partially installed.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Haz-Mat Gauntlets to function even when they were damaged or partially installed.

Fixed an issue that caused loading a Creative Mode save to add all items to the Catalogue for saves on a different game mode.

Fixed a mission blocker that could occur if the mission directed you towards a very specific subset of NPCs found on Trade Outposts.

Fixed an issue that could cause planetary lighting settings to be applied in space.

Fixed a console-only crash when saving the game with a large or long savegame.

Fixed a rare crash when changing GPU on PC.

Fixed a crash related to particle emitters.

Fixed a crash in region navigation.

Fixed a crash when using the teleporter on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a multiplayer group.

Fixed a memory related crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when rendering player names containing non-standard characters.

Fixed a crash when using hotkeys to deploy creature baits.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Insert key from being used in custom bindings.

Fixed an issue that prevented some missions from being selected in the log if navigating with Up/Down buttons.

Fixed the Sprint and Inventory actions being unavailable in some circumstances when using an Xbox 1 controller.

Improved the visibility of the Toggle Building Camera tip.

Improved the clarity of some control descriptions in the bindings page.

Fixed an issue that allowed functionally opposite actions to be assigned to the same button.

Fixed a number of inconsistencies with being able to quick exit out of some NPC interactions.

Hid a number of unavailable actions from the remapping UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to be too sensitive on the loading starfield when using a gamepad.

Fixed a small number of localisation issues when displaying numbers.

