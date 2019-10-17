A new Anthem update has gone live across all platforms, bringing a host of bug-fixes and improvements. But, patch 1.5.0 also introduces more important items, like a new Halloween-themed event, strange ghost creatures, seasonal rewards, and even new Mass Effect armor for you BioWare fans out there. Along with that, three new freeplay events will pop up around the world, giving access to an optional boss after being beaten.

The Mass Effect armor can be seen below:

This update is part of BioWare’s pledge to continue supporting Anthem. Though, it will take a while before the game reaches the quality that BioWare is striving for.

Anthem’s update 1.5.0 patch notes can be found below:

New Features

The Cataclysm is back with updates for the Season of Skulls. The higher your score, the more seasonal currency you’ll be awarded to spend at the seasonal store.

New Season of Skulls Freeplay events. Successfully finish three of these events in one Freeplay session to spawn a boss encounter.

Learn more about Season of Skulls lore through a scavenger hunt and new data archives.

Mass Salvage is now available on all inventory management screens.

The chance to obtain a legendary item from a war chest has increased by 250%

A Legendary-Only War Chest has been added to the Seasonal Store

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed various crashes for stabilization.

Auto-loot now works for all high-rarity loot drops in a game session.

When flying into obstacles, javelins now automatically go into hover mode instead of crashing to the ground

General Cataclysm Changes/Fixes: All challenges that awarded major crystals now reward 500 minor crystals instead. Turrets will no longer respawn once destroyed in Sea of Takaro and Castle Kelrik. Teleporters are now immediately re-usable after teleporting.

“Daily: Repair” no longer auto-completes when a player returns to Fort Tarsis.

Fixed an issue in which the Expedition Tracked menu could display incorrect difficulty level.

Updates to inscription tooltips for Combo Damage bonus clarify which javelin a bonus applies to. Colossus Combo damage bonus is now “Combo Blast Dmg”, Ranger is “Combo Imp Dmg”, Storm is “Combo Chains”, and Interceptor is “Combo Aura Eff”.

Fixed an issue where the Acid Status Effect would not increase damage taken from the “acid” damage type

Aim assist has been adjusted so that it doesn’t “pop” onto enemies as easily

Updated multiple weapon and gear piece descriptions to read “armor” instead of “suit health”.

The Badge of Devastation component no longer shares an icon with Emergency Power.

Gun Updates: Assault Rifles Defender/Elemental Rage/Pyrrhic Victory Base Damage 16->24.1 Hammerhead/Ralner’s Blaze Base Damage 24.1->34 The fire status effect applied by Ralner’s Blaze is now correctly affected by damage inscriptions. Light Machine Guns Relentless Base Damage 18.9->26.4 Artinia’s Gambit Base Damage 37.8->52.8 Havoc Base Damage 14.8->22.5 Renewed Courage Base Damage 23.7->35.9 Sledgehammer Base Damage 28.5->43.1 Cycle of Pain Base Damage 41.3->62.6 Marksman Rifles Scout/Thunderbolt of Yvinia Base Damage 36.5->39.7 Anvil Base Damage 60.8->70.2 Soothing Touch Base Damage 103.4->119 Autocannons Torrent/Endless Siege Base Damage 26.4->27.6 Cloudburst/Fist of Strahl Base Damage 19.7->20.4 Mauler/The Last Stand Base Damage 18.6->19.6 Fixed an issue that prevented Autocannon damage types from displaying as intended. The Anti-Armor damage type is now shown correctly. SMGs Fulcrum/Unending Battle Base Damage 8.9->12 Trajector/Retaliation of Garretus Base Damage 14.3->26.3 Hailstorm Base Damage 6.9->10.8 Vassa’s Surprise Base Damage 15->21.6 Heavy Pistol Barrage/Close Encounter Base Damage 18.1->26.5 Resolution/Glorious Result Base Damage 47.9->48.4 Shotgun Scattershot/Papa Pump Base Damage 16.6-20.8 Constrictor/Radiant Fortress Base Damage 17.7->18.1 Vengeance/Rolling Carnage Base Damage 12.9->24.1 Grenade Launcher Fixed an issue that prevented Grenade Launcher damage types from displaying as intended; the Anti-Armor damage type is now shown correctly. Sniper Rifle Deadeye/Wyvern Blitz Base Damage 240->246 Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Whirlwind/Siege Breaker Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Anti-Shield damage. Devastator/Truth of Tarsis Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Anti-Armor damage. Pulse Accelerator Bad Omen Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Rainmaker Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Blade Slinger Fixed an issue that prevented Blade Slinger damage types from working as intended; all now correctly display and function as Physical damage. Volt Caster Jarra’s Wrath The Electric status effect applied by Jarra’s Wrath is now correctly affected by damage inscriptions.

Javelin Updates Ranger Gear Updates: Venom Darts/Tactical Onslaught Now displays the correct number of status effect stacks Inferno Grenade/Explosive Blaze Status effect stacks increased to 100 Frost Grenade/Cold Blooded Status effect stacks increased to 100 The Gambit Masterwork/legendary effect (as seen in the orange text on the item description) is now correctly affected by gear damage inscriptions. Ember’s Lance Masterwork/legendary effect (as seen in the orange text on the item description) is now correctly affected by gear damage inscriptions. Relentless Pursuit Increased damage by 50% Vanguard’s Rampart Vanguard’s Rampart masterwork/legendary effect (as seen in the orange text on the item description) is no longer reapplied each time a player enters the bubble. Colossus Gear Updates: Firewall Mortar Status effect stacks increased to 100 Rubidium Furnace Status effect stacks increased to 100 Damage is now correctly affected by local gear damage inscriptions. Venom Storm Status effect stacks increased to 100 Lightning Coil/Vassa’s Arc Status effect stacks increased to 100 Fixed an issue that prevented its damage type from working as intended. Now correctly displays and functions as Electric damage. Shock Coil/Voltaic Dome Fixed an issue that prevented its damage type from working as intended. Now correctly displays and functions as Electric damage. Titan’s Hail Masterwork/legendary effect (as seen in the orange text on the item description) is now correctly affected by gear damage inscriptions. Storm Gear Updates: Shock Burst/Seal of the Open Mind Status effect stacks increased to 100 Icestorm/Winter’s Wrath Status effect stacks increased to 100 Binary Star Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Fire damage. Interceptor Gear Updates: Interceptor Combo Aura Interceptors now deal the correct amount of combo damage based on enemy material (shield, armor, or flesh) if the target is primed by Electricity. Venom Bomb & Serpent’s Veil Status effect stacks increased to 100 Tesilar Trap Status effect stacks increased to 100 Cryo Glaive & Absolute Zero Status effect stacks increased to 100 Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Ice damage. Detonating Strike Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Electric damage. Cariff’s Talon Damage is now correctly affected by local gear damage inscriptions. Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Electric damage. Tempest Strike Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Sudden Death Masterwork/legendary effect (as seen in the orange text on the item description) is now correctly affected by gear damage inscriptions. Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Wraith Strike, Shadow Claw, and Spectre’s Flash Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Physical damage. Interceptor Melee Updates: Venomous Blades/Twin Blades Smalls hits went from 38->50 base damage Big hits went from 105->100 base damage Deathstalker Blades Small hits went from 38->75 base damage Big hits went from 105->150 base damage MasterWork property – Used to deal 60 damage per hit on targets below 50%. Now doubles melee hit damage on targets below 50%. Blades of Warding Small hits went from 38->87.5 base damage Big hits went from 105->175 base damage Ultimate Small hits went from 55->75 base damage Storm Melee Updates: Searing Blast Fixed an issue that prevented the damage type from working as intended; now correctly displays and functions as Fire damage.



Are you still playing Anthem? Will you be checking out the game’s latest update? Let us know!

[Source: EA]